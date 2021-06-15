Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 38.39%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.