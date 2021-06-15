Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AMAT opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 208 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £239.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.73.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

