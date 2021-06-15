Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AMAT opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Amati AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 208 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £239.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 201.73.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.