Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,526,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 239,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

