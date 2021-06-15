Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

AMRC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. 374,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $32,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at about $18,062,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

