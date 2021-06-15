American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 251.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $131,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

