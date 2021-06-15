American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,561. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

