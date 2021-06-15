American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $39.25 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.