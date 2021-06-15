American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AMH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 9,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,804. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.