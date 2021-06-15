American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 9,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,804. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

