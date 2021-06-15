American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $722.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

