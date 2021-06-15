American International Group Inc. Has $129,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after buying an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

