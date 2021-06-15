American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of EVLO opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $872.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.