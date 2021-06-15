American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.41 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

