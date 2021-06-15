American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $161.79. 630,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.65. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

