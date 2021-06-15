American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,886 shares of company stock worth $10,953,356. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWL stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

