Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $238.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.07. 3,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,838. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $140.79 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

