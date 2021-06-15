AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

