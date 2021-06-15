Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

