Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $200,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQRU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,001. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

