Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Invests $200,000 in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $4,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $10,010,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the first quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

