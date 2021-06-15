Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post sales of $53.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $386.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $400.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $383.73 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.23.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amyris by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. 2,539,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

