Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $328.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.