Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIXT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE MIXT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,434. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $353.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.