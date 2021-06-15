Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.79. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 127,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,860. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,797,400 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after acquiring an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $7,559,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

