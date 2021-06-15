Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $653.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.60 million to $660.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $393.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

