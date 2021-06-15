Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Luminex by 83.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

