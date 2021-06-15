Analysts Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.56. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

