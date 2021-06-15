Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $9.76 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $31.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

PAGP stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plains GP by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

