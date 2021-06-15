Analysts Expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tesla reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,588 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $15.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $601.70. The company had a trading volume of 665,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. Tesla has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

