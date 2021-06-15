Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.