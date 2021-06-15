Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Interfor (IFP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Interfor (TSE: IFP) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Interfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Interfor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Interfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00.

5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

4/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/23/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$28.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Interfor Co. has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.38.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

