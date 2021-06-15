Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $113.77

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of AMBA opened at $105.38 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.77.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ambarella by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

