Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Target Price at $70.40

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

BALY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,130. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -217.66 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925 in the last ninety days. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,760,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,816,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

