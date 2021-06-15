Analysts Set Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Price Target at C$6.18

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.18.

A number of research firms have commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

CS stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.72. 1,809,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,261. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,416,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,708,495 shares of company stock worth $8,641,799.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

