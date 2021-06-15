Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $339.64

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of GNRC opened at $355.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.20. Generac has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
About Generac
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.
