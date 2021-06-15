Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $133.33

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MDT stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 296,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

