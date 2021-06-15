Analysts Set Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Target Price at $5.75

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

ONTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTX opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

