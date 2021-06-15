AnimalGo (GOM2) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00064509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00022591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.00793636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00085438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00043678 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

