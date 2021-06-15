Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.34.

APHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Aphria to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Aphria from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Aphria has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

