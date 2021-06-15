APIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. APIX has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded 50.9% lower against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

