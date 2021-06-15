AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 1,731,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,335. AppHarvest has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.