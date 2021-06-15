Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 0.7% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 74,778 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.14. 108,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,782,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.