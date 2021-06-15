Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.