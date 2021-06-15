Apria (NYSE:APR) versus Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Head to Head Contrast

Apria (NYSE:APR) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apria and Amedisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apria $1.11 billion 0.86 $46.14 million $46.48 0.58 Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.08 $183.61 million $6.11 42.49

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Apria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apria and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apria N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apria and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82

Apria currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Amedisys has a consensus target price of $289.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Amedisys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Apria.

Summary

Amedisys beats Apria on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

