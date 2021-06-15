Apron Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,359.00 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apron Network has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Apron Network has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $592,359.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

