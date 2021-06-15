Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the May 13th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.