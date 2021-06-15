Aramark Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,333% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

