ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.99. 2,261,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,639. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.27.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

