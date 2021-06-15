ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

