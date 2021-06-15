Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.54 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 1,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 117.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

