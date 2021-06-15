Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,541,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

ARES stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

